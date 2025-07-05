Gas Leak Chaos: Evacuation at Gdańsk Ferry Terminal

A natural gas pipeline at the ferry terminal in Gdańsk, northern Poland, has suffered damage, according to reports from the state-owned PAP agency on Saturday. The breach posed a significant risk of a gas leak, necessitating swift action from the local authorities.

The fire department, taking no chances, decided to evacuate around 200 people, including terminal staff and those in nearby catering establishments. The decision was made to ensure the safety of all individuals potentially affected by the threat.

As of now, the exact reasons behind the pipeline damage remain unspecified. Investigations are likely underway to determine the cause and to prevent future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)