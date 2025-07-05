Rescue Mission: Children Freed from Confectionary Shops

In a determined effort against child labor, a recent operation led by the district task force and child helpline team resulted in the rescue of several children working in confectionary shops. Conducted on a Saturday, the raid brought immediate relief to the young laborers.

Officials diligently worked to gather crucial information about the children's families and their living situations. This effort was followed by comprehensive medical examinations conducted at the Civil Hospital, ensuring the well-being of each child.

Subsequently, these children were placed in the care of a shelter home in Ambala Cantonment under the direction of the Child Welfare Committee. In an ongoing effort, district youth development organizations and associated teams plan to locate and counsel the children's parents to prevent future instances of child labor.

(With inputs from agencies.)