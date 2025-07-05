Left Menu

Empowering Leaders: Chhattisgarh's District Panchayat Training Launch

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai inaugurated a three-day training for District Panchayat leaders, emphasizing the transformative power of Panchayati Raj Institutions in rural development. Sharing personal experiences and citing inspirational figures, he highlighted the state's potential and urged leaders to focus on robust administration and quality development work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 21:22 IST
Empowering Leaders: Chhattisgarh's District Panchayat Training Launch
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai (Photo/X @vishnudsai). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday inaugurated a comprehensive three-day training program designed for the newly elected District Panchayat Presidents and Vice-Presidents at Thakur Pyarelal State Institute of Panchayat and Rural Development, Nimora, Raipur. In his address, CM Sai emphasized the pivotal role Panchayati Raj Institutions play in the rural development landscape.

Speaking at the event, CM Sai highlighted the significant responsibilities and opportunities that lie ahead for the new appointees, reflecting on his own rise from humble beginnings. He stressed that determination and a mindset of public service can empower individuals to bring transformative changes, citing inspirational stories such as those of Dr. Achyuta Samanta and Nanaji Deshmukh as exemplars of impactful leadership.

CM Sai further elaborated on Chhattisgarh's abundant resources and the challenges overcome, such as Naxalism, promoting future optimism. Sharing personal anecdotes of development initiatives in Bastar, he highlighted infrastructure improvements. He encouraged leaders to utilize the training for enhancing village progress and urged them not to compromise on quality in developmental endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025