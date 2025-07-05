Empowering Leaders: Chhattisgarh's District Panchayat Training Launch

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday inaugurated a comprehensive three-day training program designed for the newly elected District Panchayat Presidents and Vice-Presidents at Thakur Pyarelal State Institute of Panchayat and Rural Development, Nimora, Raipur. In his address, CM Sai emphasized the pivotal role Panchayati Raj Institutions play in the rural development landscape.

Speaking at the event, CM Sai highlighted the significant responsibilities and opportunities that lie ahead for the new appointees, reflecting on his own rise from humble beginnings. He stressed that determination and a mindset of public service can empower individuals to bring transformative changes, citing inspirational stories such as those of Dr. Achyuta Samanta and Nanaji Deshmukh as exemplars of impactful leadership.

CM Sai further elaborated on Chhattisgarh's abundant resources and the challenges overcome, such as Naxalism, promoting future optimism. Sharing personal anecdotes of development initiatives in Bastar, he highlighted infrastructure improvements. He encouraged leaders to utilize the training for enhancing village progress and urged them not to compromise on quality in developmental endeavors.

