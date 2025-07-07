OPEC+ Boosts Output Amid Tariff Uncertainties

Oil prices eased on Monday as OPEC+ unexpectedly ramped up output beyond forecasts for August, triggering concerns over market competition and the influence of U.S. tariffs on global demand. Brent crude futures declined to $67.83 a barrel, a decrease of 47 cents, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell to $66.05, losing $0.95.

The OPEC+ alliance accepted an output increase of 548,000 barrels per day for August, a significant rise from the increments agreed for prior months. Analysts interpret this move as a signal of aggressive market positioning and acceptance of potential revenue and price reductions.

Despite this, the actual rise has been less than anticipated, with Saudi Arabia leading production efforts. As the U.S. negotiates new trade agreements, apprehensions about Trump's varying tariff rates continue, keeping dollar weakness as a temporary support for oil prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)