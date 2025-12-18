Left Menu

Saudi Arabia Eyes 2028 WTO Meeting Host Role

Saudi Arabia has proposed to host the World Trade Organization meeting in 2028. Supported by 22 countries, including Bangladesh, Kuwait, and Russia, the proposal seeks to coincide with Saudi Arabia's 20th anniversary in the WTO. No final decision has been announced yet.

Saudi Arabia has taken a significant step by proposing to host the World Trade Organization's major meeting in 2028, according to a recently revealed WTO document.

The request was included in the agenda of a WTO meeting in Geneva on December 16-17. With support from 22 nations, including Bangladesh, Kuwait, Russia, Cameroon, and Thailand, the proposal envisions hosting the meeting in Riyadh. It would align with Saudi Arabia's 20th anniversary as a WTO member. However, a final decision has not been reached, a WTO spokesperson confirmed on Thursday.

Commerce Minister Majid bin Abdullah al-Qasabi initiated the idea in October, stating, "Hosting MC15 marks a strategic opportunity to highlight our commitment to the WTO's principles and the Multilateral Trading System." This initiative aligns with Saudi Arabia's broader efforts to bolster its global standing through financial conferences and international events, including the future hosting of the 2034 soccer World Cup. Meanwhile, Yaounde, Cameroon, is set to host MC14 in March 2026, focusing on potential reforms for the trade organization.

