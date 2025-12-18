Mystery Surrounds Ramesh Kumar Meghwal's Death in Saudi Arabia

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, the remains of 19-year-old Ramesh Kumar Meghwal finally reached his native village in Rajasthan, 36 days after his untimely death in Saudi Arabia.

Initial information relayed to his family remained sparse, fueling their suspicion of possible persecution abroad. This has led the family to demand a post-mortem before agreeing to conduct the last rites, seeking clarity on the cause of his mysterious demise.

The matter escalated to the legal realm when the Rajasthan High Court intervened, urging the state to expedite the process of bringing Ramesh's body back home. Collaborative efforts, notably from Barmer officials and aid from former government personnel, culminated in a solemn return of his remains.

