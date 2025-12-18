Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Ramesh Kumar Meghwal's Death in Saudi Arabia

The body of 19-year-old Ramesh Kumar Meghwal was returned to Rajasthan, 36 days after his suspicious death in Saudi Arabia. The family's demand for a post-mortem is rooted in fears of persecution. Legal actions, involving the Rajasthan High Court and the Saudi embassy, facilitated the return of his mortal remains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jodhpur | Updated: 18-12-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 21:52 IST
In a heart-wrenching turn of events, the remains of 19-year-old Ramesh Kumar Meghwal finally reached his native village in Rajasthan, 36 days after his untimely death in Saudi Arabia.

Initial information relayed to his family remained sparse, fueling their suspicion of possible persecution abroad. This has led the family to demand a post-mortem before agreeing to conduct the last rites, seeking clarity on the cause of his mysterious demise.

The matter escalated to the legal realm when the Rajasthan High Court intervened, urging the state to expedite the process of bringing Ramesh's body back home. Collaborative efforts, notably from Barmer officials and aid from former government personnel, culminated in a solemn return of his remains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

