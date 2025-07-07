Left Menu

Landslides Disrupt Uttarakhand Highways Amidst Heavy Rain Alerts

Traffic on the Badrinath National Highway resumed after debris blockages near Nandprayag were cleared. Authorities issued landslide warnings for several Uttarakhand districts. Chief Minister Dhami surveyed affected areas, while the Kedarnath route has been deemed unsafe for pilgrims due to landslides, halting the sacred journey temporarily.

Authorities have reopened the Badrinath National Highway after clearing debris blockades near Nandprayag, allowing traffic to flow once more. The blockade was a result of heavy rains inundating the district, raising safety concerns for commuters.

On Sunday, the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) in Uttarakhand issued a high-alert warning for potential landslides in Tehri, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, and Chamoli districts. Effective for July 7 and 8, the alert cautioned against possible landslides in areas like Chamoli, Rudraprayag, and Narendra Nagar.

According to the Geological Survey Department, there is a heightened risk of landslides, echoed by the India Meteorological Department's warning of heavy rains in Uttarkashi and Rudraprayag. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an aerial assessment of rain-stricken areas in Uttarkashi, where key highway stretches were damaged. Landslides have also disrupted the Kedarnath Dham Yatra, with the path declared unsafe, prompting concern for pilgrim safety.

