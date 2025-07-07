Honoring Heroic Legacy: Vikram Batra's Balidan Diwas and Defence Innovations

On Balidan Diwas, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to Captain Vikram Batra, lauding his heroism during the 1999 Kargil War as an exemplar of courage and sacrifice. Singh's homage on social media underscored Batra's enduring legacy that continues to inspire the nation.

Captain Batra, acclaimed for his valor, was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India's top military honor, after his martyrdom on 7 July 1999. This day is solemnly observed as Balidan Diwas, recognizing the supreme sacrifice and steadfastness of Indian soldiers.

Concurrently, Singh inaugurated the Controllers' Conference 2025 at DRDO Bhawan, New Delhi, a strategic forum aiming to innovate India's defence financial practices. Significant military and civilian leaders gathered at this event to address vital reforms, driven by the mission 'Alert, Agile, Adaptive', forecasting a transformative phase in defence economics.