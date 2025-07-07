Left Menu

Honoring Heroic Legacy: Vikram Batra's Balidan Diwas and Defence Innovations

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commemorates Captain Vikram Batra's indelible bravery on Balidan Diwas, while inaugurating the pivotal Controllers' Conference 2025. This event aims to reshape India's defence finance with strategic innovations, honoring legacy and progressing towards future readiness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 10:47 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 10:47 IST
Honoring Heroic Legacy: Vikram Batra's Balidan Diwas and Defence Innovations
Captain Vikram Batra (photo @rajnathsingh). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Balidan Diwas, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to Captain Vikram Batra, lauding his heroism during the 1999 Kargil War as an exemplar of courage and sacrifice. Singh's homage on social media underscored Batra's enduring legacy that continues to inspire the nation.

Captain Batra, acclaimed for his valor, was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India's top military honor, after his martyrdom on 7 July 1999. This day is solemnly observed as Balidan Diwas, recognizing the supreme sacrifice and steadfastness of Indian soldiers.

Concurrently, Singh inaugurated the Controllers' Conference 2025 at DRDO Bhawan, New Delhi, a strategic forum aiming to innovate India's defence financial practices. Significant military and civilian leaders gathered at this event to address vital reforms, driven by the mission 'Alert, Agile, Adaptive', forecasting a transformative phase in defence economics.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in Finance: LLMs disrupt financial forecasting with unmatched accuracy and speed

Big data powers global digital economy shift; China leads in innovation

AI in cybersecurity: ChatGPT shows promise but hallucinates under pressure

How city design and land development drive climate change

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025