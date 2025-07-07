AIADMK Gears Up for 2026 Elections with Unite to Defeat Campaign

In a strategic move ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, AIADMK General Secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami initiated a statewide campaign, 'Let's Protect the People, Let's Save Tamil Nadu.' The campaign kicked off in Coimbatore's Mettupalayam area, signaling the party's robust drive against the ruling DMK.

Palaniswami unveiled the campaign's logo, 'Makkalai Kaappom, Thamizhagathai Meetpom' (Let's Protect the People, Let's Redeem Tamil Nadu), and emphasized the need for unity among like-minded parties. Urging cooperation to unseat the DMK, he expressed AIADMK's openness to alliances with any party that seeks the current government's defeat, even hinting at collaboration with actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam despite its stand to contest independently.

While responding to actor Vijay's decision to contest solo, Palaniswami recognized the democratic nature of political criticism and reiterated AIADMK's commitment to reclaiming power. The campaign, starting from Coimbatore on July 7, is poised to traverse eight districts, galvanizing support and drawing attention to what Palaniswami describes as the failures of the DMK governance. He confidently projects that AIADMK's 2026 bid will be a historic victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)