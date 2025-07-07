One Nation, One Agriculture: A Unified Path to Farming Growth

In a strong advocacy for unified agricultural progress, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has called for a collaborative strategy under the mantra 'One Nation, One Agriculture.' Speaking at the 11th Maize Summit organized by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Chouhan urged a cohesive formation of teams involving state and central governments, scientists, farmers, and industries to propel agricultural development forward.

Chouhan emphasized the importance of a collaborative effort, stating, 'With everyone's effort, we can form a single team that works in one direction to develop rapidly.' He also requested FICCI for comprehensive recommendations to ensure a win-win situation, benefiting farmers. Concurrently, the government is crafting stricter regulations against the sale of duplicate fertilizers and seeds, seeking to impose tougher penalties than the current Rs 500 fines, which are deemed insufficient deterrents.

Additionally, after meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Chouhan reiterated the critical role of agriculture in the region's economy. He lauded initiatives like the 'KisanKhidmatGhar,' and announced plans for a Rs 150 crore Clean Plant Centre in Srinagar to tackle issues with infected imported plant materials, supporting Prime Minister Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat.'

(With inputs from agencies.)