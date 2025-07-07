Rakesh Tikait Urges Peace Amid Kanwar Yatra Identity Controversy

The Kanwar Yatra, set to begin on July 10, is mired in controversy following reports of an alleged identity campaign targeting religious communities. The Bharatiya Kisan Union's national spokesperson, Rakesh Tikait, has stepped forward to voice opposition from his Muzaffarnagar residence.

Tikait condemned the campaign, which allegedly seeks to identify individuals and businesses by their religious affiliations, especially after a disturbing incident in Haridwar involving an attack on a Muslim family. Tikait argued for a peaceful resolution, proposing that hotels and eateries use a color-coded system—green for vegetarian and red for non-vegetarian establishments, a practice he noted is effective in Nagpur, Maharashtra, to prevent disputes.

Emphasizing that the Kanwar Yatra should remain a peaceful sacred event, Tikait recalled previous calls by BKU senior leader Naresh Tikait for moderation in DJ processions. He criticized how calls for restraint are often misrepresented, noting the dangers when pilgrimages are marred by rivalry and identity politics. Tikait concluded by urging strict administrative action against lawbreakers and called for unity in serving pilgrims.

(With inputs from agencies.)