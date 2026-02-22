Adani's Eastern Expansion: Power Projects and Pilgrimage

Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group, inspected ongoing power projects in Jharkhand and Bihar, emphasizing the group's investment of over Rs 40,000 crore in the region. He reviewed the 1,600 MW power plant in Godda, Jharkhand, which is critical for cross-border electricity supply to Bangladesh.

In Bihar, Adani checked progress on another major power plant poised to meet the state's increasing power demands. The projects reinforce Adani Group's role as a key infrastructure investor, targeting states like Jharkhand and Bihar with significant untapped industrial potential.

During his trip, Adani engaged with local workers and visited the revered Baba Baidyanath temple to perform rituals, underscoring the cultural and economic facets of his visit.