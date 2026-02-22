Left Menu

The Eternal Pilgrimage: St Francis' Bones on Display

St Francis of Assisi's bones have been exhibited for public viewing in Assisi, Italy, marking the first time in 800 years. This event honors his legacy and recalls the history of his remains, which were hidden for centuries. The display aims to revive his message of peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Assissi | Updated: 22-02-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 20:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a historic revelation, the bones of St Francis of Assisi are now on public display in Assisi, Italy, marking 800 years since the saint's death. The exhibition, running until March 22 at the Basilica of St Francis, offers a rare glimpse into the past and an opportunity for visitors to reconnect with his enduring message of peace and fraternity.

Security was notably discreet yet stringent as thousands of pilgrims arrived to witness this unique exposition. The relics, preserved in a bulletproof Plexiglas case, have sparked considerable interest, highlighting the enduring Christian tradition of venerating the physical remains of saints. This exhibition also sheds light on the intricate history surrounding St Francis' remains, which were hidden for centuries to prevent theft.

Remarkably, St Francis was known for his diminutive stature, a detail confirmed by his slight skeletal remains. Pilgrims and devotees, deeply moved by this encounter, regard it as an unparalleled chance to engage with his legacy, emphasizing the contemporary relevance of his teachings on peace, poverty, and care for the environment.

