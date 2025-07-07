High Stakes at South Calcutta Law College: Classes Resume Amid Gang Rape Investigation

Police presence is noticeable as South Calcutta Law College resumes classes this Monday, following a serious gang rape allegation that has prompted legal and safety measures. The Calcutta High Court intervened, allowing classes to continue under specific guidelines, as cited by Advocate Somnath Mukherjee.

"We have already submitted to the high court. The guidelines provided will be followed," Mukherjee announced, confirming the closure of student union rooms as ordered by the court. Additionally, the court instructed the West Bengal Higher Education Department to keep union rooms locked across institutions pending elections and results.

In an ongoing dramatic turn, West Bengal Police escorted the accused to the college for crime scene reconstruction. The court, curious over the college's governing body's exclusion from proceedings, had called for clarity from the government amid PILs concerning the scandal. The initial investigation reveals swift arrests of the accused within a half-day span following the alleged June 25 crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)