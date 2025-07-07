Deluge Dilemma: Delhi & Ahmedabad Grapple with Torrential Downpours

In the pre-dawn hours on Monday, Delhi was drenched as heavy rains swept through the city, leading to extensive waterlogging. Among the worst-hit areas was the Mehrauli-Badarpur road, where vehicles struggled to navigate through the inundated streets. Commuters found themselves stranded; one remarked on the relentless waterlogging that stretches up to 5 kilometers with each rainfall.

Another commuter, identified as Amit, expressed frustration over the swift onset of waterlogging, adding, "It is very problematic. The roads become waterlogged within just one hour of rain. My car also got punctured." The India Meteorological Department responded by issuing a yellow alert, cautioning residents about thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls across all districts in Delhi.

The IMD's alert came as part of a broader warning spanning several states, including Delhi, Mumbai, and regions across northern India, anticipates severe weather activity. The monsoon trough at mean sea level extends from Suratgarh to the Bay of Bengal, coupled with a cyclonic circulation over Himachal Pradesh, heightening the likelihood of heavy rainfall and urban water issues until July 9.

Gujarat's Ahmedabad mirrored Delhi's plight on Sunday, with heavy rain causing significant water accumulation on city roads. Areas like Adipur and Gandhidham experienced severe waterlogging, slowing traffic movements. Banaskantha district reported acute flooding, especially in Tharad, where routine life faced disruption as vehicles struggled against the deluge.

In response, the IMD elevated their warning to an orange alert for regions facing torrential downpours, projecting "very heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls." The weather services further warned areas like Surendranagar, Morbi, and Jamnagar with a red alert for extreme weather conditions in the coming days, predicting relentless heavy rain across Kachchh through the week.

