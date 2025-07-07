Left Menu

Deluge Dilemma: Delhi & Ahmedabad Grapple with Torrential Downpours

The cities of Delhi and Ahmedabad are facing severe challenges due to persistent heavy rainfall, resulting in significant waterlogging and traffic disruptions. The India Meteorological Department has issued multiple alerts, indicating continuous extreme weather conditions, with risks of floods, landslides, and urban waterlogging expected to continue throughout the week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 13:58 IST
Deluge Dilemma: Delhi & Ahmedabad Grapple with Torrential Downpours
Waterlogging in Delhi's Mehrauli-Badarpur road. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the pre-dawn hours on Monday, Delhi was drenched as heavy rains swept through the city, leading to extensive waterlogging. Among the worst-hit areas was the Mehrauli-Badarpur road, where vehicles struggled to navigate through the inundated streets. Commuters found themselves stranded; one remarked on the relentless waterlogging that stretches up to 5 kilometers with each rainfall.

Another commuter, identified as Amit, expressed frustration over the swift onset of waterlogging, adding, "It is very problematic. The roads become waterlogged within just one hour of rain. My car also got punctured." The India Meteorological Department responded by issuing a yellow alert, cautioning residents about thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls across all districts in Delhi.

The IMD's alert came as part of a broader warning spanning several states, including Delhi, Mumbai, and regions across northern India, anticipates severe weather activity. The monsoon trough at mean sea level extends from Suratgarh to the Bay of Bengal, coupled with a cyclonic circulation over Himachal Pradesh, heightening the likelihood of heavy rainfall and urban water issues until July 9.

Gujarat's Ahmedabad mirrored Delhi's plight on Sunday, with heavy rain causing significant water accumulation on city roads. Areas like Adipur and Gandhidham experienced severe waterlogging, slowing traffic movements. Banaskantha district reported acute flooding, especially in Tharad, where routine life faced disruption as vehicles struggled against the deluge.

In response, the IMD elevated their warning to an orange alert for regions facing torrential downpours, projecting "very heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls." The weather services further warned areas like Surendranagar, Morbi, and Jamnagar with a red alert for extreme weather conditions in the coming days, predicting relentless heavy rain across Kachchh through the week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in Finance: LLMs disrupt financial forecasting with unmatched accuracy and speed

Big data powers global digital economy shift; China leads in innovation

AI in cybersecurity: ChatGPT shows promise but hallucinates under pressure

How city design and land development drive climate change

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025