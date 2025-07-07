Tragedy at Camp Mystic: Devastating Floods Claim Lives

In an unprecedented tragedy, Camp Mystic has reported the loss of 27 campers and counselors due to severe flooding on the Guadalupe River in central Texas.

The camp released a heartfelt statement expressing deep sorrow over the catastrophe that struck on Monday, leaving the community in mourning.

The devastating floods serve as a harsh reminder of nature's unpredictable and destructive power, prompting a need for increased safety measures in such vulnerable areas.

