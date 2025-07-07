Tragedy at Camp Mystic: Devastating Floods Claim Lives
A tragic flooding incident at Camp Mystic on the Guadalupe River in central Texas has resulted in the loss of 27 campers and counselors. The catastrophic event has left the camp community grieving as they navigate the aftermath of the natural disaster.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 17:24 IST
In an unprecedented tragedy, Camp Mystic has reported the loss of 27 campers and counselors due to severe flooding on the Guadalupe River in central Texas.
The camp released a heartfelt statement expressing deep sorrow over the catastrophe that struck on Monday, leaving the community in mourning.
The devastating floods serve as a harsh reminder of nature's unpredictable and destructive power, prompting a need for increased safety measures in such vulnerable areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump warns Tehran against retaliation against US, says Iran has choice between 'peace or tragedy', reports AP.
Tragedy Strikes: Boat Capsizes in Pakistan's Picturesque Swat District
Tragedy Strikes at MC Alger Victory Celebration
Qatar Warns of Catastrophic Repercussions from U.S. Strikes on Iran
Tragedy Strikes: Stadium Collapse at MC Alger Celebration