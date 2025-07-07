Left Menu

Tragedy at Camp Mystic: Devastating Floods Claim Lives

A tragic flooding incident at Camp Mystic on the Guadalupe River in central Texas has resulted in the loss of 27 campers and counselors. The catastrophic event has left the camp community grieving as they navigate the aftermath of the natural disaster.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 17:24 IST
Tragedy at Camp Mystic: Devastating Floods Claim Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unprecedented tragedy, Camp Mystic has reported the loss of 27 campers and counselors due to severe flooding on the Guadalupe River in central Texas.

The camp released a heartfelt statement expressing deep sorrow over the catastrophe that struck on Monday, leaving the community in mourning.

The devastating floods serve as a harsh reminder of nature's unpredictable and destructive power, prompting a need for increased safety measures in such vulnerable areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

