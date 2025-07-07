Left Menu

Political Drama Unfolds Over Lavish Delhi Residences: 'Sheesh Mahal' vs 'Maya Mahal'

Delhi's political scene heats up as Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa takes aim at AAP over Kejriwal's residence, calling it a 'Sheesh Mahal'. Simultaneously, opposition parties criticize the cost of renovations for new CM Rekha Gupta's official residence, tagging it 'Maya Mahal', while BJP pounces back with historical jibes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 18:19 IST
Political Drama Unfolds Over Lavish Delhi Residences: 'Sheesh Mahal' vs 'Maya Mahal'
Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a renewed political spat, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday, labeling former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence as a 'Sheesh Mahal'. Sirsa remarked that the opulent home could only serve as a five-star hotel, fueling the controversy surrounding Kejriwal's housing arrangements.

Sirsa's comments coincided with criticism from opposition parties over the financial implications of renovating the official residence of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Skeptics mockingly dubbed it 'Maya Mahal'. Sirsa retorted, asserting that Gupta's accommodations were modest, with renovation expenses totaling Rs 50 lakh, contrary to the exaggerated claims.

BJP leaders are leveraging these housing controversies to their advantage ahead of the Delhi assembly elections. In addition to the ongoing debate, the Public Works Department recently floated a tender for Rs 60 lakh to enhance Gupta's residence, focusing on necessary electrical and interior upgrades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in Finance: LLMs disrupt financial forecasting with unmatched accuracy and speed

Big data powers global digital economy shift; China leads in innovation

AI in cybersecurity: ChatGPT shows promise but hallucinates under pressure

How city design and land development drive climate change

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025