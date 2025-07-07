Political Drama Unfolds Over Lavish Delhi Residences: 'Sheesh Mahal' vs 'Maya Mahal'

In a renewed political spat, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday, labeling former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence as a 'Sheesh Mahal'. Sirsa remarked that the opulent home could only serve as a five-star hotel, fueling the controversy surrounding Kejriwal's housing arrangements.

Sirsa's comments coincided with criticism from opposition parties over the financial implications of renovating the official residence of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Skeptics mockingly dubbed it 'Maya Mahal'. Sirsa retorted, asserting that Gupta's accommodations were modest, with renovation expenses totaling Rs 50 lakh, contrary to the exaggerated claims.

BJP leaders are leveraging these housing controversies to their advantage ahead of the Delhi assembly elections. In addition to the ongoing debate, the Public Works Department recently floated a tender for Rs 60 lakh to enhance Gupta's residence, focusing on necessary electrical and interior upgrades.

(With inputs from agencies.)