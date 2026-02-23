Left Menu

Awaiting Justice: The Case of AAP's Mehraj Malik

The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court reserved its order on a petition challenging the detention of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act. Malik seeks his release and Rs 5 crore compensation. Both parties have been granted a week to file additional submissions.

Updated: 23-02-2026 13:40 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 13:40 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has put on hold its decision regarding a petition disputing the detention of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Mehraj Malik. Detained last year under the Public Safety Act for allegedly disturbing public order, Malik was imprisoned in Kathua jail.

On September 24, Malik filed a habeas corpus petition seeking his release and Rs 5 crore in compensation for his detention. The case was presented before Justice Mohammad Yousuf Wani, who has reserved the order. Both sides, Mehraj Malik's legal team and the State, received a week to submit any additional insights or a written synopsis.

Advocate Appu Singh Slathia, who also serves as an AAP spokesperson, expressed hope and confidence in the judicial process, urging Malik's supporters to stay calm and positive as they await the court's decision.

