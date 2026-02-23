Awaiting Justice: The Case of AAP's Mehraj Malik

The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has put on hold its decision regarding a petition disputing the detention of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Mehraj Malik. Detained last year under the Public Safety Act for allegedly disturbing public order, Malik was imprisoned in Kathua jail.

On September 24, Malik filed a habeas corpus petition seeking his release and Rs 5 crore in compensation for his detention. The case was presented before Justice Mohammad Yousuf Wani, who has reserved the order. Both sides, Mehraj Malik's legal team and the State, received a week to submit any additional insights or a written synopsis.

Advocate Appu Singh Slathia, who also serves as an AAP spokesperson, expressed hope and confidence in the judicial process, urging Malik's supporters to stay calm and positive as they await the court's decision.