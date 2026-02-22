Left Menu

AAP Slams BJP Over 'Fake Inductions' in Punjab

Anurag Dhanda of Aam Aadmi Party accused Haryana's BJP of staging fake youth inductions in Punjab to expand its base. Dhanda criticized Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini for orchestrating the event, labeling it a political stunt, and advised focusing on Haryana's issues like unemployment and inadequate flood relief.

Anurag Dhanda, national media in-charge for the Aam Aadmi Party, launched a vehement attack against the BJP, accusing the party of staging fraudulent inductions of Haryana youths into its Punjab unit.

Dhanda criticized Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for what he described as a political stunt to bolster BJP's standing in Punjab, asserting that youths from Haryana were being falsely presented as Punjab recruits.

The AAP leader urged the Haryana government to focus on addressing its domestic challenges, such as unemployment and insufficient flood relief, rather than engaging in what he termed 'cheap politics.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

