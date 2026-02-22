AAP Slams BJP Over 'Fake Inductions' in Punjab

Anurag Dhanda, national media in-charge for the Aam Aadmi Party, launched a vehement attack against the BJP, accusing the party of staging fraudulent inductions of Haryana youths into its Punjab unit.

Dhanda criticized Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for what he described as a political stunt to bolster BJP's standing in Punjab, asserting that youths from Haryana were being falsely presented as Punjab recruits.

The AAP leader urged the Haryana government to focus on addressing its domestic challenges, such as unemployment and insufficient flood relief, rather than engaging in what he termed 'cheap politics.'

