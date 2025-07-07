Left Menu

Tragic Spike in Farmer Suicides in Marathwada Region

The Marathwada region in Maharashtra witnessed a disturbing rise in farmer suicides, recording 520 cases in the first half of 2025, a 20% increase from the previous year. Beed district reported the highest number of cases. Compensation is under scrutiny for many affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 07-07-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 18:52 IST
In a troubling development, farmer suicides in Maharashtra's Marathwada region surged by 20% in the first half of 2025. According to a state revenue department report, 520 cases were recorded, up from 430 during the same period last year.

Beed district, registering 126 suicides, emerged with the highest number of cases among the eight districts in the central Maharashtra region. In comparison, Beed had reported 101 cases in the first half of 2024, reflecting the ongoing crisis among farmers.

While ex-gratia payments have been distributed to affected families in 264 out of the 313 qualified cases this year, 146 cases remain under scrutiny. A notable increase was seen in the number of ineligible cases for compensation, rising sharply from 20 last year to 61.

