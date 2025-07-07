Madhya Pradesh-Punjab Partnership: A New Era of Investment Opportunities

In a significant push to bolster economic ties, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav engaged in an 'Interactive Session on Investment Opportunities' held in Ludhiana, Punjab. Yadav reported a positive response from Punjab, emphasizing the existing strong business connections and urging entrepreneurs to expand operations in both states for mutual growth.

During his address to ANI, CM Yadav expressed enthusiasm about the reception from over 400 participating businessmen. He highlighted Ludhiana's status as India's business hub and encouraged leveraging state policies that facilitate access to essential resources like electricity, water, land, and connectivity, positioning Madhya Pradesh as a prime investment destination.

The event culminated with investment proposals amounting to Rs 15,606 crores, promising approximately 20,000 job opportunities. Calling for collaboration akin to 'separated brothers,' Yadav emphasized the historic entrepreneurial spirit of Ludhiana and the necessity for joint efforts to enhance economic development in both regions.