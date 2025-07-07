BRICS is not Competing, Says South African President

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa clarified on Monday that the BRICS group is not aiming to compete against any other global power. This statement came in response to comments from U.S. President Donald Trump, who had accused the bloc of pursuing 'anti-American policies.'

Trump's remarks included a proposal to impose an additional 10% tariff on countries aligned with BRICS, indicating a heightened tension between the U.S. and the international coalition. The BRICS comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, which cooperate on economic and political fronts.

Ramaphosa emphasized the bloc's focus is on collaboration and mutual development rather than confrontation with other global powers. His comments reflect an intent to defuse potential conflicts and reinforce BRICS' role as a cooperative entity in global affairs.

