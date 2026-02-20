Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Triumph: Novartis Expands in the United States

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan plans to build 11 plants in the U.S. following Trump's tariff policies. Trump revealed this during a speech at a local steel plant in Rome, Georgia, highlighting the economic benefits of his administration's trade measures.

  • Country:
  • Italy

U.S. President Donald Trump revealed a significant investment initiative by Novartis, spurred by his administration's tariff policies, during a speech to steel plant workers in Rome, Georgia.

He announced that Vas Narasimhan, CEO of the Swiss pharmaceutical giant, informed him that the company is set to construct 11 plants across the United States.

This development is being seen as a direct result of the economic impact of Trump's trade measures, emphasizing industrial growth within the country.

