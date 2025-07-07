Left Menu

BRICS Calls for Climate Action and Criticizes Wealthy Nations

The BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro focused on climate change, urging wealthy nations to finance emission mitigation in poorer countries. Brazil's President criticized climate denialism and advocated for fossil fuel reduction. The group remains divided on key issues but supports a new tropical forest fund.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 20:48 IST
BRICS Calls for Climate Action and Criticizes Wealthy Nations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On the final day of the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, leaders from the group of developing nations addressed the pressing issue of global warming, urging affluent countries to finance efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions in less wealthy nations.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who will preside over the upcoming United Nations climate summit, condemned climate emergency denialism and implicitly criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement.

Emerging from the summit, BRICS leaders reiterated their commitment to multilateral cooperation and noted the Global South's potential to spearhead a new developmental strategy, while also emphasizing the role of petroleum in developing economies and the need for climate finance from developed nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025