BRICS Calls for Climate Action and Criticizes Wealthy Nations

On the final day of the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, leaders from the group of developing nations addressed the pressing issue of global warming, urging affluent countries to finance efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions in less wealthy nations.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who will preside over the upcoming United Nations climate summit, condemned climate emergency denialism and implicitly criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement.

Emerging from the summit, BRICS leaders reiterated their commitment to multilateral cooperation and noted the Global South's potential to spearhead a new developmental strategy, while also emphasizing the role of petroleum in developing economies and the need for climate finance from developed nations.

