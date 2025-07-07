Tragic Family Killing in Bihar Sparks Outrage Over Alleged Black Magic Ties

A tragic incident has unfolded in Bihar's Purnia district, where five members of a family were allegedly burned alive due to connections to black magic practices. Police have recovered the charred bodies and arrested three suspects in the ongoing investigation.

According to SDPO Sadar Purnea Pankaj Kumar Sharma, a 16-year-old witness, Sonu Kumar, informed authorities about the involvement of the Oraon community in the brutal act. Police identified the victims as Babulal Oraon, Sita Devi, Manjit Oraon, Aranaia Devi, and Kakto.

The tragic event has drawn criticism from political leaders. Bihar Assembly LoP Tejashwi Yadav condemned the state government, citing 'anarchy' due to 'DK tax,' and declared a collapse of law and order. Yadav accused the state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of being 'unconscious' to the rising crime rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)