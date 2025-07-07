Tragic Family Killing in Bihar Sparks Outrage Over Alleged Black Magic Ties
Five family members tragically died in Bihar's Purnia, allegedly linked to black magic. The victims were beaten and burned by members of the Oraon community. Three arrests have been made, with claims of black magic involvement. The incident has prompted criticism of Bihar's law and order by political leaders.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident has unfolded in Bihar's Purnia district, where five members of a family were allegedly burned alive due to connections to black magic practices. Police have recovered the charred bodies and arrested three suspects in the ongoing investigation.
According to SDPO Sadar Purnea Pankaj Kumar Sharma, a 16-year-old witness, Sonu Kumar, informed authorities about the involvement of the Oraon community in the brutal act. Police identified the victims as Babulal Oraon, Sita Devi, Manjit Oraon, Aranaia Devi, and Kakto.
The tragic event has drawn criticism from political leaders. Bihar Assembly LoP Tejashwi Yadav condemned the state government, citing 'anarchy' due to 'DK tax,' and declared a collapse of law and order. Yadav accused the state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of being 'unconscious' to the rising crime rates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tension in Pokaran: Arrests Over Yoga Day Post
Jammu Court Grants NIA Five-Day Remand Over Pahalgam Terror Attack Arrests
Political Unrest: High-Profile Arrests Shake Bangladesh
Espionage Arrests Stir Global Tensions: Greek Police Nab Azeri in Crete
From Honeymoon to Homicide: The Arrests in the Raghuvanshi Murder Case