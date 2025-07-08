Left Menu

Newborn Abandoned in Train Unveils Tragic Case of Alleged Rape by Father

A newborn was discovered abandoned in a train bag at Moradabad Junction. The child, born to a minor girl allegedly raped by her father, was left as the family traveled to Delhi for medical help. A SIM card inside the bag led authorities to uncover the harrowing story.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 11:01 IST
oradabad Junction Station Head GRP, Ravindra Vashistha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A shocking incident unfolded at Moradabad Junction when police discovered a newborn abandoned in a bag aboard a Summer Special Train, according to officials.

The infant belongs to a minor girl who reportedly became pregnant following alleged rape by her father, a case that has sparked outrage and concern.

As the family traveled to Delhi for treatment, a SIM card found with the baby helped trace their origins, shedding light on this tragic family ordeal. Investigations continue under relevant legal sections.

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

