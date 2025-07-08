Newborn Abandoned in Train Unveils Tragic Case of Alleged Rape by Father

A shocking incident unfolded at Moradabad Junction when police discovered a newborn abandoned in a bag aboard a Summer Special Train, according to officials.

The infant belongs to a minor girl who reportedly became pregnant following alleged rape by her father, a case that has sparked outrage and concern.

As the family traveled to Delhi for treatment, a SIM card found with the baby helped trace their origins, shedding light on this tragic family ordeal. Investigations continue under relevant legal sections.