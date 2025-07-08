MNS Protest Standoff: Route Revoked Amid Tensions, Says CM Fadnavis

Amid reports that the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) was denied permission to protest at Mira Road, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis clarified the situation. He stated that the MNS was offered an alternative route which they declined. Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis emphasized, "It is incorrect to say we refused Mira Road protest permission. The police simply suggested a different path."

The MNS insisted on a particular route for their protest march, which the authorities found unsuitable due to logistical and safety concerns. Despite being granted permission for a meeting, the MNS refused to change their planned route. The tension arises as the protest aims to address backlash from the Marathi-Hindi language controversy that has sparked violence and vandalism.

Additional Commissioner of Police Dutta Shinde mentioned previous incidents as reasons for denying permission for the specific route, while maintaining that the situation remains under control with proactive police measures. Meanwhile, Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Ramdas Kadam, insisted that safety and public order dictate location restrictions, free from political influence. This comes as five MNS workers face legal trouble following vandalism accusations at an office in Worli, complicating the political climate further.