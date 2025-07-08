Left Menu

Fadnavis Clarifies Dubey's Controversial Remarks Amid Mounting Tensions

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis addressed BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's remarks, asserting they targeted certain organizations, not the Marathi community. Fadnavis distanced himself from Dubey's comments, emphasizing Maharashtra's national contribution. The controversy erupted following political tensions and alleged assaults by MNS workers, sparking protests and political accusations of division.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis sought to ease growing tensions in the state by addressing controversial remarks made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey. On Tuesday, Fadnavis clarified that Dubey's comments were not directed at the Marathi community but aimed at specific organizations that allegedly instigated unrest.

Despite this clarification, Fadnavis distanced himself from the substance of Dubey's comments, describing them as partially incorrect. He reiterated Maharashtra's pivotal role in India's development, stating that any denial of the state's contribution was entirely unjust.

The issue arose amid a political storm triggered by Dubey's response to MNS chief Raj Thackeray's provocative instructions to his party workers. This led to reported assaults by MNS workers, intensifying political rhetoric. Protests flared across Mumbai, further fueled by accusations that the controversy was politically orchestrated ahead of municipal elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

