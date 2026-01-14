France Condemns Iran's Brutal Crackdown: Unprecedented Violence Suspected

France has accused Iran of using unprecedented violence in its crackdown on nationwide demonstrations, according to French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot. Speaking on Wednesday, Barrot described the repression as potentially the harshest in Iran's contemporary history.

The French government voiced alarm over the escalating violence, urging immediate cessation of these heavy-handed tactics. The situation in Iran has drawn international scrutiny, with concerns mounting about human rights abuses.

Barrot's statement reflects broader international condemnation of Iran's actions, amid ongoing protests and demands for reform within the country. The call to halt the violence underscores the global disapproval of Iran's current approach.

