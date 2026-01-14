Left Menu

BJP's Embrace of Marathi: A Cultural Resonance in Politics

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra promotes an inclusive and expansive approach towards Marathi culture, contrasting the negative stance of opposition parties. BJP President Ravindra Chavan emphasized their commitment to enriching Marathi identity and culture, opposing politicization of the language ahead of critical municipal elections.

  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra has adopted an inclusive and expansive approach toward the Marathi language, culture, and identity, according to the state BJP president Ravindra Chavan. His comments came just a day before the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and 28 other civic bodies go to the polls.

Ravindra Chavan criticized the opposition, specifically the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, for their negative stance, saying the issue of Marathi identity had been central to their campaign. The opposition claims that Maharashtrians would face marginalization if the BJP won. Chavan remarked that politics over language is not constructive, urging for a focus on enriching Marathi culture.

Highlighting the BJP's commitment, Chavan pointed out that the party's ideological foundation is deeply rooted in the thoughts of its parent organization, which began with Marathi-speaking founders. The BJP in Maharashtra is interconnected with the Marathi-speaking community, with historical ties to prominent leaders like B R Ambedkar, V D Savarkar, and Bal Thackeray.

