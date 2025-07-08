Left Menu

Manipur's Displaced: Yearning for Home Amid Lingering Conflict

In Imphal East, families displaced by ethnic violence in Manipur live in temporary camps, dreaming of returning to their homes in Moreh. Despite basic government aid, divisions persist, impeding recovery. Community leaders call for peace and a refocus on youth, seeking to forge a hopeful future for the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 13:03 IST
Manipur's Displaced: Yearning for Home Amid Lingering Conflict
People in relief camp inside the Ideal Girls' College in Akampat, Imphal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Inside the relief camp at Ideal Girls' College in Imphal East, cloth partitions separate families, each curtain delineating a space of personal loss and resilience. Over 100 families, primarily from the border town of Moreh, displaced by ethnic violence that erupted in Manipur on May 3, 2023, find refuge here.

Khuraijam Khamba, a displaced Moreh resident, lamented the loss of homes and businesses, expressing a deep yearning to return. "We want to live in Moreh because we belong there," he said, emphasizing the futility of prolonged conflict.

Since the violence displaced over 50,000 people, communities have been living in limbo, relying on government-provided support such as food and medical care. While active violence has eased, underlying mistrust keeps roads blocked and essentials scarce, stifling recovery efforts.

Speaking to ANI, Colonel NG Sitlhou (Retd.), of the government's 2023 peace committee, highlighted the shared suffering of the Meitei and Kuki communities, noting the broader suffering of Manipur in the conflict's wake. "Our state has been pushed back 20 years," he remarked.

As Manipur rebuilds, there's an urgent call to refocus on the state's children and youth, ensuring they are not defined by trauma but empowered through education and opportunity, aiming for a future shaped by peace and hope.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025