Manipur's Displaced: Yearning for Home Amid Lingering Conflict

Inside the relief camp at Ideal Girls' College in Imphal East, cloth partitions separate families, each curtain delineating a space of personal loss and resilience. Over 100 families, primarily from the border town of Moreh, displaced by ethnic violence that erupted in Manipur on May 3, 2023, find refuge here.

Khuraijam Khamba, a displaced Moreh resident, lamented the loss of homes and businesses, expressing a deep yearning to return. "We want to live in Moreh because we belong there," he said, emphasizing the futility of prolonged conflict.

Since the violence displaced over 50,000 people, communities have been living in limbo, relying on government-provided support such as food and medical care. While active violence has eased, underlying mistrust keeps roads blocked and essentials scarce, stifling recovery efforts.

Speaking to ANI, Colonel NG Sitlhou (Retd.), of the government's 2023 peace committee, highlighted the shared suffering of the Meitei and Kuki communities, noting the broader suffering of Manipur in the conflict's wake. "Our state has been pushed back 20 years," he remarked.

As Manipur rebuilds, there's an urgent call to refocus on the state's children and youth, ensuring they are not defined by trauma but empowered through education and opportunity, aiming for a future shaped by peace and hope.

