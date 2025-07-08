Controversy Erupts Over Maharashtra's Proposed Public Security Bill

In a fiery critique, Congress leader Harshvardhan Sapkal sharply criticized the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, drawing parallels with the infamous Rowlette Act from 1919. He accused Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of exhibiting a governance style reminiscent of the Mughal ruler Aurangzeb, claiming the Bill unveiled the government's authoritarian tendencies.

Sapkal dismissed the existence of Naxalites in urban settings, suggesting the bill was a guise for damaging democracy. "The RSS and BJP find development problematic, and this constitutes an attack on democracy," he told ANI. He also held these parties accountable for the language dispute simmering across Maharashtra.

Sapkal argued for linguistic harmony, criticizing the BJP's stance as polarizing. He questioned their motives, "Why back a 'One Language, One Nation' agenda, which risks sowing discord?" The contentious MSPS Bill, hailed by its proponents as essential for modern security, faces criticism for potentially curbing freedoms under the guise of combating threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)