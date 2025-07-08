Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Maharashtra's Proposed Public Security Bill

Congress leader Harshvardhan Sapkal has criticized Maharashtra's Special Public Security Bill, comparing it to oppressive colonial-era legislation. He accuses the state government of pushing a dictatorial agenda akin to British rule. The proposed Bill's power to label organizations as unlawful raises concerns about civil liberties suppression and dissenting voices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 14:24 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Maharashtra's Proposed Public Security Bill
Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery critique, Congress leader Harshvardhan Sapkal sharply criticized the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, drawing parallels with the infamous Rowlette Act from 1919. He accused Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of exhibiting a governance style reminiscent of the Mughal ruler Aurangzeb, claiming the Bill unveiled the government's authoritarian tendencies.

Sapkal dismissed the existence of Naxalites in urban settings, suggesting the bill was a guise for damaging democracy. "The RSS and BJP find development problematic, and this constitutes an attack on democracy," he told ANI. He also held these parties accountable for the language dispute simmering across Maharashtra.

Sapkal argued for linguistic harmony, criticizing the BJP's stance as polarizing. He questioned their motives, "Why back a 'One Language, One Nation' agenda, which risks sowing discord?" The contentious MSPS Bill, hailed by its proponents as essential for modern security, faces criticism for potentially curbing freedoms under the guise of combating threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025