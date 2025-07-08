Urgent Call for Relief: BJP Chief Criticizes State's Response After Mandi Floods

Himachal Pradesh's Bharatiya Janata Party President, Rajiv Bindal, has made a fervent plea for immediate governmental intervention following the catastrophic flash floods and landslides that have ravaged Mandi district. Addressing ANI in Shimla, Bindal highlighted the urgent need to relocate and rehabilitate those displaced by the natural disaster.

Bindal, who recently surveyed the devastated areas in Mandi, described the extent of the damage, noting that numerous homes and fields have been obliterated. He reported that nearly 1,000 houses are either completely or partially damaged, with 28 individuals still missing. Despite efforts from across the state, Bindal contended that more substantial government action is necessary.

Critiquing the state government's response, Bindal lamented the slow pace of rehabilitation planning and essential services restoration. He pressed for the allocation of alternative land and housing for affected families, as well as improved road connectivity and water supply solutions. While Bindal acknowledged assistance from central authorities, he called for the state to act with greater speed and sensitivity.