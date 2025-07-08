Left Menu

Urgent Call for Relief: BJP Chief Criticizes State's Response After Mandi Floods

Himachal Pradesh BJP President Rajiv Bindal urged prompt action to aid victims of Mandi's devastating floods. Despite local efforts, Bindal criticized the state for delayed rehabilitation planning and inefficient use of funds, emphasizing the urgency for relocation, water supply alternatives, and road connectivity restoration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 19:20 IST
Urgent Call for Relief: BJP Chief Criticizes State's Response After Mandi Floods
Himachal Pradesh BJP Chief Rajiv Bindal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh's Bharatiya Janata Party President, Rajiv Bindal, has made a fervent plea for immediate governmental intervention following the catastrophic flash floods and landslides that have ravaged Mandi district. Addressing ANI in Shimla, Bindal highlighted the urgent need to relocate and rehabilitate those displaced by the natural disaster.

Bindal, who recently surveyed the devastated areas in Mandi, described the extent of the damage, noting that numerous homes and fields have been obliterated. He reported that nearly 1,000 houses are either completely or partially damaged, with 28 individuals still missing. Despite efforts from across the state, Bindal contended that more substantial government action is necessary.

Critiquing the state government's response, Bindal lamented the slow pace of rehabilitation planning and essential services restoration. He pressed for the allocation of alternative land and housing for affected families, as well as improved road connectivity and water supply solutions. While Bindal acknowledged assistance from central authorities, he called for the state to act with greater speed and sensitivity.

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025