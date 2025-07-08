Left Menu

CCI Greenlights 360 ONE's Strategic Acquisition of UBS India Operations

The Competition Commission of India approved 360 ONE group's acquisition of certain UBS AG businesses in India. This includes obtaining UBS's wealth management operations, Credit Suisse's portfolio management services, and subscribing to 4.95% of 360 ONE WAM's share capital. This collaborative deal aims to enhance wealth management experiences.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given the nod to 360 ONE group's proposal to acquire certain business segments of UBS AG in India, a move that marks a significant shift in the nation's financial landscape.

The acquisition includes the portfolio management services of Credit Suisse Securities (India) Pvt Ltd, alongside stock broking and financial distribution services of CS Securities, underlining a key expansion for 360 ONE's businesses. Additionally, a loan portfolio from UBS Finance India Pvt Ltd is part of the deal, reflecting a comprehensive strategic collaboration between the firms.

In line with these developments, UBS AG will also obtain a 4.95% stake in 360 ONE WAM through warrants. This alignment is aspiring to deliver a personalized and advanced wealth management experience to global clients, enhancing value for stakeholders and employees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

