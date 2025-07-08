Left Menu

Empowering Gujarat's Women: CM Patel Pushes for Swift Loan Processes

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has called on Gujarat's cooperative banks to simplify loan processes for rural self-help groups. Highlighting the Prime Minister's goal to empower Sakhi Mandal women, he urged banks to provide greater financial support. Plans include workshops and district-level camps to educate and facilitate loans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 20:10 IST
Empowering Gujarat's Women: CM Patel Pushes for Swift Loan Processes
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel (Photo: Bhupendra Patel/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to bolster financial empowerment among rural women, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has urged Gujarat's cooperative banks to simplify and expedite loan processes for rural self-help groups and Sakhi Mandal.

The appeal was made during a review meeting in Gandhinagar, which saw attendance from key state officials, including the chairpersons of cooperative banks and representatives from Gujarat Livelihood Promotion Company, along with Ministers Raghavji Patel and Jagdish Vishwakarma.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of financial support to self-help groups, noting their role in driving economic activities. Presently, 2.84 lakh such groups exist in the state. Under the National Rural Livelihood Mission, loans up to Rs 20 lakh are offered to aid these collectives, and banks are encouraged to streamline the approval and disbursal process.

Furthermore, Patel urged the organization of district-level camps to ensure easy access to loans and training for women, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for empowering women to become Aatmanirbhar through expanded credit facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025