Empowering Gujarat's Women: CM Patel Pushes for Swift Loan Processes
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has called on Gujarat's cooperative banks to simplify loan processes for rural self-help groups. Highlighting the Prime Minister's goal to empower Sakhi Mandal women, he urged banks to provide greater financial support. Plans include workshops and district-level camps to educate and facilitate loans.
In a decisive move to bolster financial empowerment among rural women, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has urged Gujarat's cooperative banks to simplify and expedite loan processes for rural self-help groups and Sakhi Mandal.
The appeal was made during a review meeting in Gandhinagar, which saw attendance from key state officials, including the chairpersons of cooperative banks and representatives from Gujarat Livelihood Promotion Company, along with Ministers Raghavji Patel and Jagdish Vishwakarma.
The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of financial support to self-help groups, noting their role in driving economic activities. Presently, 2.84 lakh such groups exist in the state. Under the National Rural Livelihood Mission, loans up to Rs 20 lakh are offered to aid these collectives, and banks are encouraged to streamline the approval and disbursal process.
Furthermore, Patel urged the organization of district-level camps to ensure easy access to loans and training for women, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for empowering women to become Aatmanirbhar through expanded credit facilities.
