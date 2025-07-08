Left Menu

Solar Power Shines on PDUNIPPD: A Bright Move for Cost Cutting

A new 54-kW solar power plant at the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Institute for Persons with Physical Disabilities in Delhi aims to reduce electricity costs by 30%, enhancing sustainability and operational efficiency. The initiative, a collaboration with Legrand India, highlights a commitment to clean energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 20:39 IST
Solar Power Shines on PDUNIPPD: A Bright Move for Cost Cutting
  • Country:
  • India

The Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Institute for Persons with Physical Disabilities in Delhi marked a significant milestone on Tuesday with the inauguration of a new 54-kW solar power plant. Expected to cut the institute's electricity costs by 30%, this environmental initiative underscores a commitment to sustainability and clean energy.

Spearheaded by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) and in partnership with Legrand India, the solar project is set to revolutionize the institute's energy consumption. Secretary of DEPwD, Rajesh Aggarwal, hailed it as a symbol of progress towards energy independence and environmental conservation.

The project not only promises financial savings but also serves as a model for other institutions, according to Aggarwal. Deputy Director General Richa Shankar emphasized continuous quality improvements for services to individuals with disabilities, while PDUNIPPD Director Jitendra Sharma noted the enhanced operational efficiency expected over time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

