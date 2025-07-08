Solar Power Shines on PDUNIPPD: A Bright Move for Cost Cutting
The Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Institute for Persons with Physical Disabilities in Delhi marked a significant milestone on Tuesday with the inauguration of a new 54-kW solar power plant. Expected to cut the institute's electricity costs by 30%, this environmental initiative underscores a commitment to sustainability and clean energy.
Spearheaded by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) and in partnership with Legrand India, the solar project is set to revolutionize the institute's energy consumption. Secretary of DEPwD, Rajesh Aggarwal, hailed it as a symbol of progress towards energy independence and environmental conservation.
The project not only promises financial savings but also serves as a model for other institutions, according to Aggarwal. Deputy Director General Richa Shankar emphasized continuous quality improvements for services to individuals with disabilities, while PDUNIPPD Director Jitendra Sharma noted the enhanced operational efficiency expected over time.
