Massive Stamp Duty Fraud Uncovered in Indore: Senior Officials Implicated

The Economic Offences Wing in Indore has registered a case against five individuals, including senior officials, for causing a revenue loss exceeding Rs 13 crore by illegally dividing a commercial plot worth Rs 18 crore. The investigation continues, aiming to uncover further infractions.

EOW DSP Pawan Singhal (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Indore has filed a case involving five individuals, including a senior registrar and a sub-registrar officer. They are accused of orchestrating a stamp duty fraud that resulted in a substantial revenue loss of over Rs 13 crore, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Pawan Singhal, reported that the scam involved subdividing a commercial plot in DLF Garden City Township into nine smaller parcels. Intended to be registered at a value exceeding Rs 18 crore, the plots were instead registered for just Rs 5.38 crore, implying a significant shortfall in stamp duty payments.

The investigation, which began with a complaint, has led to a case being filed against Vivek Chug, Hitendra Mehta, Ajay Kumar Jain, sub-registrar officer Sanjay Singh, and senior district registrar Amrish Naidu. Registered on July 5, the probe is ongoing, and authorities promise further action as evidence emerges.

