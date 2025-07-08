Uttarakhand's Stricter Land Laws Crack Down on Violations

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has initiated a significant regulatory change with the enforcement of a new land law, aimed at managing land resources and reforming the state's land system. As part of this measure, all unrestricted sales of agricultural and horticultural land have been banned, according to an official release from the Chief Minister's office. Efforts are underway to combat any breaches of this new legislation, with a state-wide campaign reclaiming lands by vesting them back in government control.

The initiative follows a directive from CM Dhami, resulting in swift actions against land use violations under various sections of the Uttarakhand Land Act. The state has granted permissions to purchase land in approximately 532 cases under Section 154 (4) (3) A, of which 88 have seen land use violations. Legal proceedings, citing Section 166-167, have been launched in 42 instances of misconduct, according to the Chief Minister's office.

Further review of permissions granted under Section 154 (4) (3) (b) revealed violations in 172 of the 963 cases. Legal action has commenced in 112 of these situations. Meanwhile, examinations under Section 154 (4) (1) (a) are progressing with 147 cases of violations being scrutinized across several districts including Dehradun, Haridwar, Pauri, Tehri, and Uttarkashi. Notably, land amounting to 3.006 hectares has been reclaimed by the state, involving several private purchases including significant plots for agricultural, residential, and commercial purposes.

