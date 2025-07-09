Tragic Drowning of Four Children in Bedouli

In a tragic incident in Bedouli village, four young children drowned after falling into a water-filled pit. The incident unfolded on Tuesday evening, prompting immediate search efforts by authorities.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Meja) SP Upadhyay reported that despite efforts on Tuesday night, the children's bodies were recovered only the next day. The pit, located in a field formerly used for soil excavation, became a death trap for the children, who were aged between three and five years.

The bereaved families are set to receive financial assistance as ordered by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who expressed deep sorrow over the incident. Legal procedures are in motion following the postmortem examinations at SRN Hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)