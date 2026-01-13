Left Menu

Tragic Fire at Arki Bazaar: Massive Search Operation for Missing Nepalese Nationals

A fire in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district led to fatalities and disappearance of six Nepalese nationals. A large-scale search is underway with NDRF and dog squads aiding operations. DNA tests are in progress to identify the bodies, and explosions are suspected to have escalated the blaze.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 13-01-2026 13:43 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 13:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Himachal Pradesh's Solan district, a devastating fire at Arki Bazaar has led to a massive search operation for six missing Nepalese nationals, officials reported on Tuesday. The National Disaster Response Force and dog squads have been deployed to locate the presumed victims buried under debris resulting from the Sunday night blaze.

The fire ravaged a four-storey structure occupied by migrant families, causing it to collapse and damaging neighboring buildings. Tragically, an eight-year-old child and two others lost their lives, with the child's death occurring en route to the hospital and the others' remains being recovered from the charred site.

The investigation, helmed by Sub-Divisional Magistrate Nishant Tomar, involves collecting DNA samples from relatives to confirm identities. Initial findings suggest that suspected cylinder explosions intensified the fire, prompting authorities to file a negligence case and launch an inquiry led by Solan Deputy Commissioner Manmohan Sharma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

