PM Modi Receives Brazil's Top Honor: A Beacon of India's Rising Global Influence

On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for receiving Brazil's highest national accolade, 'The Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross.' Adityanath characterized the award as a significant achievement for India, symbolizing the nation's burgeoning global prominence.

"Congratulations to Hon. PM Shri @narendramodiJi on being conferred with Brazil's highest national honor," Adityanath wrote on social media platform X, emphasizing the award as a testament to Modi's effective leadership and dedication to nurturing India-Brazil relations based on trust, cooperation, and mutual objectives.

Prime Minister Modi, during his state visit to Brazil post-BRICS Summit, was warmly welcomed at Brasilia's Alvorada Palace. The ceremonial reception included a harmonious musical presentation, highlighting the cultural ties between the two nations. Modi underscored shared ambitions in combating global terrorism and enhancing defense collaboration, underscoring the robust partnership between India and Brazil.

(With inputs from agencies.)