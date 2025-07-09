Left Menu

India's Fisheries Flourish: Blue Revolution Doubles Production

The Indian government has invested Rs 38,572 crore in the fisheries sector since 2015, doubling fish production to 195 lakh tonnes by FY 2024-25. Seafood exports have surpassed Rs 60,500 crore, with a 270% increase in shrimp production. New initiatives are set for launch at National Fish Farmers Day 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 11:06 IST
India's Fisheries Flourish: Blue Revolution Doubles Production
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Since 2015, the Indian government has significantly boosted the fisheries sector with an investment of Rs 38,572 crore, culminating in a monumental rise in fish production. The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying reports that fish production has soared from 95.79 lakh tonnes in FY 2013-14 to a projected 195 lakh tonnes by FY 2024-25, marking a substantial 104% increase. The sector's inland fisheries and aquaculture have experienced an impressive 140% growth.

India's seafood export sector has flourished, crossing Rs 60,500 crore, while shrimp production has surged by 270% over the past decade. These developments align with the government's Blue Revolution initiative, which consolidates various ongoing projects under one umbrella to streamline efforts and maximize impact as described by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare through the Department of Fisheries' website.

In an effort to further advance the sector, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh is set to unveil several key initiatives during the National Fish Farmers Day celebrations at ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture in Bhubaneswar on July 10, 2025. These initiatives include the announcement of new Fisheries Clusters, the release of the ICAR Training Calendar, and new guidelines on seed certification and hatchery operations. These measures aim to enhance quality, ensure standardization, and foster capacity building throughout the industry. Additionally, fisheries beneficiaries will be honored, infrastructure projects will be inaugurated, and virtual foundation stones will be laid for PMMSY-supported projects, promoting entrepreneurship and inclusive growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025