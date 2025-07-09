India's Fisheries Flourish: Blue Revolution Doubles Production

Since 2015, the Indian government has significantly boosted the fisheries sector with an investment of Rs 38,572 crore, culminating in a monumental rise in fish production. The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying reports that fish production has soared from 95.79 lakh tonnes in FY 2013-14 to a projected 195 lakh tonnes by FY 2024-25, marking a substantial 104% increase. The sector's inland fisheries and aquaculture have experienced an impressive 140% growth.

India's seafood export sector has flourished, crossing Rs 60,500 crore, while shrimp production has surged by 270% over the past decade. These developments align with the government's Blue Revolution initiative, which consolidates various ongoing projects under one umbrella to streamline efforts and maximize impact as described by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare through the Department of Fisheries' website.

In an effort to further advance the sector, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh is set to unveil several key initiatives during the National Fish Farmers Day celebrations at ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture in Bhubaneswar on July 10, 2025. These initiatives include the announcement of new Fisheries Clusters, the release of the ICAR Training Calendar, and new guidelines on seed certification and hatchery operations. These measures aim to enhance quality, ensure standardization, and foster capacity building throughout the industry. Additionally, fisheries beneficiaries will be honored, infrastructure projects will be inaugurated, and virtual foundation stones will be laid for PMMSY-supported projects, promoting entrepreneurship and inclusive growth.

