Amit Shah Advocates Nationwide Cooperative Expansion at 'Sahkar Samvaad'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted a 'Sahkar Samvaad' with women and cooperative workers from Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and beyond. The meeting highlighted the significant role cooperatives play in empowering farmers and boosting self-reliance among women in line with Prime Minister Modi's vision.

The discussion showcased success stories like that of Gujarat's Miral Ben Rabari, who spoke to Shah about the economic benefits derived from selling camel milk through cooperatives. Shah's office stated that the initiative not only enhances rural prosperity but also highlights the medicinal properties of camel milk.

In Anand, dubbed the Milk Capital of India, Shah inaugurated developmental projects at Amul Dairy. He urged for the cooperative movement's expansion based on the five Ps: People, PACS, Platform, Policy, and Prosperity. This push coincides with the Ministry's fourth anniversary and the National Dairy Development Board's 60th year, as well as the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel.

(With inputs from agencies.)