Delhi High Court Scrutinizes ED Summons Against Former CM Kejriwal

In a significant judicial development, the Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) amidst a legal challenge launched by former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The petition filed by Kejriwal contests a Sessions Court order sustaining summons issued by a magisterial court as part of the ED's ongoing money laundering investigation linked to an alleged excise policy scam.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja mandated that the ED submit a detailed affidavit responding to all objections, both preliminary and substantive, before the next hearing slated for September 10, 2025. Representing Kejriwal in the court were Senior Advocate Ramesh Gupta and Advocate Mudit Jain, with Advocate Zoheb Hossain appearing for the enforcement body.

Kejriwal's legal team argues that the Sessions Court erred in its September 17, 2024, decision which rejected his challenge against two specific summonses. These summonses were issued subsequent to the magisterial court taking cognizance of ED complaints, primarily citing Kejriwal's alleged evasion of investigation processes concerning the defunct Delhi excise policy. Kejriwal has been accused by the ED of intentionally avoiding appearances, leading to the recently contested summonses and his contentious interactions with judicial authorities.

