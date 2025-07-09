Left Menu

June's Equity Mutual Fund Inflow Surges Amid Market Rebound

In June, equity mutual funds in India saw a 24% increase in net inflows, reaching Rs 23,587 crore, after five months of decline. This was buoyed by robust market performance and strong investor confidence, with significant inflows into Small Cap, Mid Cap, and Flexi Cap Funds.

In a notable turnaround, India's equity mutual funds experienced a 24% surge in net inflows in June, reaching Rs 23,587 crore, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) revealed. This uptick ends a five-month streak of declining inflows, driven by a robust performance across market segments.

Retail investor confidence has significantly contributed to the increase. The SIP inflows also showed growth, reaching Rs 27,269 crore in June from Rs 26,688 crore in May. The strong market performance, along with mutual funds' robust growth, reflects renewed investor interest and confidence.

While most equity segments enjoyed healthy inflows, equity-linked savings schemes recorded a net outflow. However, notable gains were reported in Flexi Cap Funds, which attracted Rs 5,733 crore, while Small Cap and Mid Cap Funds posted strong figures of Rs 4,024 crore and Rs 3,754 crore, respectively.

