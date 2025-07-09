Community-Managed Solar Fence Eases Human-Elephant Conflict in Assam Village

A three-kilometer-long solar-powered fence has been installed in the Rangagarah village, situated in the Goalpara Forest Range of the Goalpara Forest Division, Assam, to curb the prevalent human-elephant conflict (HEC) affecting the region. The initiative, managed by the local community, was collaboratively developed by the Aaranyak team, the Forest Department, and the local community-level committee under the sponsorship of the Goalpara Forest Division Solar Fence Project, and was completed this June.

Home to approximately 55 households, Rangagarah village is predominantly populated by the indigenous Rabha community, with 95% of the residents relying on agriculture for their livelihood, according to a press release. For the past 20 years, the villagers have grappled with the severe issue of HEC, which has led to the loss of crops, properties, and even lives.

The solar fence was officially inaugurated by Range Officer Sashi Mohan Sinha who cut the ceremonial red ribbon. During a formal ceremony, the fence was handed over to the local community, followed by a signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the local community, the Forest Department, and Aaranyak. The event saw the presence of around 60 villagers, and the Gaon Burah of the village, Narah Rabha, presided over the proceedings. Addressing the gathering, Range Officer Sashi Bhusan Sinha emphasized the significance of the solar fence in mitigating HEC and the necessity of human-elephant coexistence. Anjan Baruah from Aaranyak outlined the effectiveness of the solar fence and underscored the community's role in its maintenance.