Bihar Bandh: Election Roll Revision Sparks Controversy

On Wednesday, Congress leader Pawan Khera raised concerns about the independence of the Election Commission of India (ECI) during the ongoing electoral roll revision in Bihar. The accusation comes as opposition parties, led by Congress, organized a 'Bihar Bandh' to protest against the ECI's actions, claiming they benefit the ruling party.

Khera highlighted a quote from Baba Saheb Ambedkar on social media to support his argument, emphasizing the vital role of the Central Election Commission in safeguarding every citizen's right to vote. Citing Ambedkar, Khera stressed the importance of protecting minority groups from potential injustices orchestrated by dominant provincial forces.

In response, the ECI reiterated its commitment to uphold the Constitution by ensuring universal suffrage through Article 326. The Commission affirmed that the ongoing revision of electoral rolls in Bihar would adhere strictly to these constitutional provisions, ensuring no eligible voter is disenfranchised, amid mounting tensions and public scrutiny.