Left Menu

Bihar Bandh: Election Roll Revision Sparks Controversy

Congress leader Pawan Khera has criticized the Election Commission of India for allegedly favoring the ruling party amid the electoral roll revision in Bihar. Accusations of bias come as opposition protests escalate, questioning the integrity of the Special Intensive Revision process and its adherence to democratic principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 19:54 IST
Bihar Bandh: Election Roll Revision Sparks Controversy
Congress leader Pawan Khera ( Fiel Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Congress leader Pawan Khera raised concerns about the independence of the Election Commission of India (ECI) during the ongoing electoral roll revision in Bihar. The accusation comes as opposition parties, led by Congress, organized a 'Bihar Bandh' to protest against the ECI's actions, claiming they benefit the ruling party.

Khera highlighted a quote from Baba Saheb Ambedkar on social media to support his argument, emphasizing the vital role of the Central Election Commission in safeguarding every citizen's right to vote. Citing Ambedkar, Khera stressed the importance of protecting minority groups from potential injustices orchestrated by dominant provincial forces.

In response, the ECI reiterated its commitment to uphold the Constitution by ensuring universal suffrage through Article 326. The Commission affirmed that the ongoing revision of electoral rolls in Bihar would adhere strictly to these constitutional provisions, ensuring no eligible voter is disenfranchised, amid mounting tensions and public scrutiny.

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025