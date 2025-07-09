Left Menu

Supreme Court to Hear Pleas Against Bihar Electoral Roll Revision

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear additional pleas challenging the Election Commission's move for a Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. Concerns have been raised about imposed documentation requirements that could disenfranchise marginalized communities. The hearing is scheduled for July 10.

Supreme Court of India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court has taken up two more pleas challenging the Election Commission of India's decision to conduct a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar amid upcoming polls. Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Joymalya Bagchi have slated the hearing for July 10, alongside other pending petitions.

The pleas, brought forth by social activists Arshad Ajmal and Rupesh Kumar, contest the June 24 decision for the SIR, citing its inclusion in the pending matters list. Previously, on July 7, the court agreed to hear the challenges against the ECI's directive.

These petitions, filed by a mix of politicians and advocacy groups including RJD MP Manoj Jha and the Association for Democratic Reforms, call for the cancellation of the ECI's order demanding voter proof of citizenship. They argue it unfairly burdens citizens by excluding common documents like Aadhaar, potentially disenfranchising rural marginalized voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

