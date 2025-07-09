Left Menu

Himachal's Youth Demand Safety First: Flash Flood Puts Education in Jeopardy

Himachal Pradesh was hit by devastating flash floods, leaving its educational institutions and communities reeling. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited affected areas, promising aid. Students demand exam delays and relocation of facilities due to the unsafe environment, while government officials assure them of plans for safer educational conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 22:05 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during the visit (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In an unprecedented show of unity, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur visited the flood-ravaged Thunag market area on Wednesday. The region, recently hit by catastrophic cloudbursts, left an indelible mark on the Seraj assembly constituency.

Chief Minister Sukhu, speaking to the media, emphasized his commitment to seeking a special relief package from Union Ministers in Delhi to support disaster-stricken residents. The CM also visited Budhi Raj's family, offering condolences and financial aid following Raj's tragic demise in the floods.

Meanwhile, students from the flood-damaged College of Horticulture and Forestry in Mandi district are urgently calling on the government for immediate action. They demand postponement of their university exams and the relocation of the college to safer territory. Aditi Sood, a forestry student, vividly described their harrowing experience, stressing the ongoing trauma faced by students following the June 30 disaster.

Students Akshit and Sood shared their night of terror, with rising floodwaters destroying buildings and lives. Many students are anguishing over inadequate safety measures, voicing their reluctance to return unless the town is deemed safe.

Reacting to these calls, Horticulture and Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi affirmed the necessity of prioritizing student safety. He mentioned plans to discuss potential relocation options with the Chief Minister, aiming to find a viable solution for the students' plight.

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

