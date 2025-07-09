Whistleblower Alleges Secret Body Disposal in Karnataka Village

In a shocking turn of events, a complaint has surfaced in the village of Dakshina Kannada district, Karnataka, alleging the secret disposal of multiple bodies. The complaint, filed with the Dharmasthala Police, originates from a former sanitation worker whose identity is kept confidential for security purposes.

The complainant, ridden with guilt, claims to have been involved in these activities under duress and seeks legal protection for himself and his family in exchange for his cooperation. He has vowed to provide detailed information about those responsible and the precise locations of the disposals if guaranteed safety. This disclosure has been officially registered at the Superintendent of Police's office, leading to a case formation following proper legal protocols.

The case was registered on July 4 under Section 211(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and is currently under thorough investigation. The authorities are set to determine their next steps based on the outcome of the ongoing inquiries.